Suspect in killing of Vancouver cabbie is recaptured after skipping bail

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Vancouver Police say a 26-year-old man has been re-arrested after disappearing while on bail for manslaughter in the killing of a taxi driver, who died more than a year after being attacked in his vehicle.

Police say Jordan Conway, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was captured on Tuesday by members of the Vancouver emergency response team.

Conway was wanted for the killing of Aden Hersi, 69, who was allegedly assaulted by a passenger he picked up near the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station in August, 2022.

The Vancouver resident suffered serious injuries and died in November the next year.

Police say Conway was initially arrested in September 2024 but was granted bail

Police had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Conway on Oct. 7 and he is being held in custody until his next court appearance.