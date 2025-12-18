Abbotsford landmark weathers the storm

Photo: Castle Fun Park Castle Fun Park survived the flood, again,” said Brian Wiebe in a video posted to the park’s social media channels.

An Abbotsford landmark has once again weathered the storm.

Wiebe said after the 2021 flood, the park installed a concrete block wall with waterproofing materials to keep surface water away from the building. The wall prevented water from pouring over the foundation and into the basement.

“Later, during the flood, we reinforced the wall with a berm to further protect some vulnerable areas,” he said.

The second reason why the castle still stands, is what Wiebe said is the mosts important.

“A dedicated group of individuals worked through the night,” Wiebe said.

“The entrance was inaccessible, so they brought in additional gear. They ran pumps continuously, 24/7, both gas and electric. Through that effort, we kept the groundwater low.”

Wiebe said groundwater pressure is often the greatest threat.

The higher the water outside, the greater the pressure inside. It fills the building like a bathtub. During the last flood, the water reached the ceiling.

This year, they had some damage, but “nothing catastrophic.”

Castle Fun Park has not fully reopened since the flood four years earlier, but Wiebe said it’s not all bad news.

“They say a crisis is a terrible thing to waste, and that’s true in our case. We chose to rebuild something even better than before,” he said.

“For several years, we’ve been reimagining the park , designing a place for the next generation of families to build memories. It’s been a long and painful process, much of it outside our direct control.”

Wiebe added the park is finally nearing completion.

“We’re close, and we’ll be sharing some really exciting news soon.”

He also confirmed there is no change in ownership.

“It’s still the same family. My dad passed away a few years ago, and my mom is thrilled to see the kids now in the driver’s seat, pushing Castle Fun Park forward.”

Wiebe said the park hopes to welcome visitors over the holidays, with a Castle Fun Park special launching when doors reopen.

Castle Fun Park has been around since 1989 and is still family owned, Wiebe said.