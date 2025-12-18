West Vancouver considering $55.7-million plan to combat sea level rise

Photo: Paul McGrath / North Shore News files A walker stops to watch waves crash on the West Vancouver Centennial Seawalk during a destructive storm in November 2021. |

The District of West Vancouver is taking the next steps in implementing a $55.7-million proposal to safeguard the city’s beaches from sea level rise caused by climate change.

In 2018, the B.C. government released flood hazard area management guidelines that advised coastal municipalities in the province to plan for 1-1.4 metre sea level rise by the year 2100.

In a presentation to council on Dec. 15, Heather Keith, the district’s senior manager for climate action and environment, showed modelling of how a one metre sea level rise would interact with West Vancouver’s beaches, from Dundarave to Ambleside, in their current state. It showed the areas at risk of flooding reach as far as Bellevue Avenue in all areas, and above Marine Drive in some areas.

Keith said that the impacts of climate change are already being felt in the coastal community with flooding of piers and parks caused by more frequent storms and king tides.

“We’re seeing pressure on our infrastructure … erosion of our beaches,” she said.

Keith presented a proposed coastal marine management plan that would help protect West Vancouver’s parks, amenities, and built infrastructure from projected sea level rise using a combination of offshore breakwaters, raised pathways and raised piers, among other features.

The offshore breakwaters would reduce wave energy as well as create or enhance intertidal habitat, Keith said.

The Centennial Seawalk and Ambleside berm pathways would be raised 2.5 metres and two metres respectively, and material would be added to the city’s beaches and parks to create higher slopes.

Ambleside pier would be raised, and the aging John Lawson pier, which is used less frequently, would be removed at the end of its useful life as a cost-saving measure, Keith said.

The plan comes with a $55,740,500 price tag, with a 40 per cent contingency of $22,296,200. The largest line item is the elevated seawalk, which is projected to cost a little more than $21 million.

Keith assured council that the plan could be funded in large part by grants from other levels of government, adding that adaptation work currently being undertaken at Whey-ah-Wichen/Cates Park in the District of North Vancouver is being partially funded by grants.

Coun. Nora Gambioli called the report “sobering” but important for the public to know.

“I guess for me it sort of shows that pay parking in the end is going to come in handy,” Gambioli said. “That’s part of the reason why we need to start charging for paid parking, because we need to start putting money into our foreshore that we all use.”

Coun. Linda Watt asked if naturalization, rather than significant adaptation work, has been considered.

Keith said naturalization could be a consideration.

“Another adaptation option is retreating, and moving all built infrastructure out of this area and understanding that it will flood,” Keith said.

Coun. Christine Cassidy noted that retreating would still require mitigation of some description.

“If we abandon ship, so to speak, we let the seawall go and don’t protect it, we also would be faced with just the concept of erosion because the sea is going to keep coming,” Cassidy said, adding that either way council will be faced with costs, and it’s more a question of how much they are willing to spend, and what timeframe they’re willing to do it in.

Council voted unanimously to direct staff to move forward with the proposal. The next step is to undertake a consultation process with relevant stakeholders including the public, local First Nations, and neighboring municipalities.

Following consultation, staff will produce a detailed implementation plan with a more specific budget and funding opportunities.