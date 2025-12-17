About 100,000 hydro customers without power as strong winds sweep through B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman walks a dog as heavy rain falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, October 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Thousands of people are without power across British Columbia this morning as strong winds sweep across the province.

BC Hydro's website shows more than 90,000 customers in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast are without power while more than 11,000 are in the dark on Vancouver Island.

The power outages come after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Vancouver area this morning warning of strong westerly wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres an hour.

The Fraser Valley is under a weather warning for southwesterly wind gusts up to 100 kilometres an hour.

The weather agency says the wind storm comes on the heels of a cold front that moved through the area that brought heavy rain and triggered major flood warnings in the Fraser Valley.

It says people should secure loose objects and stay away from fallen power lines.