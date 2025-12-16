Man wanted by Calgary police on more than thirty charges arrested in B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 39-year-old man wanted by Calgary police on more than thirty charges has been arrested in Surrey, B.C.

The Surrey Police Service says officers from the Calgary Police Department reached out in October, asking for help in finding and arresting the man who was thought to be in Surrey.

The service says its prolific offenders team worked with the Calgary department, Alberta's Crown and the RCMP to locate the man.

Police say Tyler Evoy was located on Dec. 11 by officers in the Metro Vancouver City of Burnaby.

Evoy faces offences, including multiple counts each of criminal harassment, distribution of an intimate image without consent and failing to comply with court orders.

The man remains in custody while awaiting a trip back to Calgary with members of the Alberta Sheriffs Branch.