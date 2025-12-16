Additional charge laid against man connected to fatal Vancouver triple stabbing

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police in Vancouver say the Crown has approved a third count of second-degree murder against a man linked to the deaths of three women last year.

Police say Viet Quy John Ly was arrested on Sept. 5 and had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women who were found inside a residence in East Vancouver.

Officers from the Vancouver Police Department were called to the residential building near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue on that day, where the bodies of 55-year-old Jianghui Deng and 54-year-old Chunxiu Yin were found.

The third victim, 50-year-old Jinfeng Guan, was found with life-threatening injuries in another residential building about two blocks away from the scene.

Police say Guan received medical treatment in hospital but died from her injuries on Sept. 11.

They say a third count of second-degree murder has now been laid against Ly in connection with Guan's death, and the accused remains in custody.