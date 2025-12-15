Travellers allegedly caught with marijuana at YVR

Photo: Richmond News file photo. Two people are facing charges in Richmond Provincial Court for allegedly trying to export cannabis.

Two people were caught at Vancouver International Airport in two separate incidents allegedly in possession of marijuana.

Carolina Maduro is facing two counts in Richmond Provincial Court: possession of cannabis for the purpose of export and possession for the purpose of distribution.

Maduro was travelling from YVR to Frankfurt, Germany, on Saturday, Nov. 29, when she was detained by the Canada Border Services Agency after allegedly having 33.8 kilograms of marijuana in her possession.

She was then arrested by the Integrated Border Enforcement Team of the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region.

Maduro is currently in custody and has a bail hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

In a separate case, one man has also been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking after being detained at YVR.

Dwaylon Calhoun was detained by the CBSA on June 22, allegedly in possession of 30 kilograms of cannabis and 28 grams of methamphetamines.

He was transferred to the Drugs and Organized Crime Unit of the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region.

He faces two charges in Richmond Provincial Court under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act: possession for the purpose of export and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He faces an additional two charges under the Cannabis Act: possession of cannabis for the purpose of exporting and distribution/possession for distribution.

Calhoun was released and is scheduled back in court in early April.