B.C. watchdog to investigate after woman struck by Surrey police vehicle

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

British Columbia's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a woman was hit late Sunday by an officer's vehicle.

Surrey police say it happened at a busy intersection in the city, long considered a bedroom community of Vancouver.

Despite medical attention by first responders, the woman died at the scene.

Investigators have not released details about the woman.

Police say the Independent Investigations Office has been notified to look into the collision.

They say motorists should find alternate routes as parts of the area near 152 Street and 64 Avenue will be closed for investigation.