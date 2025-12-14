Teen driver dies, passenger injured after car crashes into tree in North Vancouver

Photo: . A 19-year-old man from North Vancouver has died after crashing into a tree near the intersection of Berkley Avenue and Sechelt Drive Friday, Dec. 12. | Supplied

A 19-year-old man from North Vancouver has died and a passenger is injured after a car crashed into a tree Friday night.

North Vancouver RCMP and paramedics were called around 10:30 p.m. Friday about a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Berkley Avenue and Sechelt Drive. At the scene, first responders found a white BMW 535 crashed into a tree.

Despite life-saving efforts, the driver died, North Vancouver RCMP said in a press release Saturday. The passenger was taken to hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive, police said.

The intersection in the Blueridge neighbourhood was closed for several hours after the collision but has since reopened.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is assisting local Mounties with the investigation.

“Sadly, this incident has had a tragic outcome, and our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP.

Those who have been impacted by this event can reach the North Vancouver RCMP's Victim Services Unit at 604-969-7540.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or has information to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, referencing file number 25-25963.

Abby Luciano is the Indigenous and civic affairs reporter for the North Shore News. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.