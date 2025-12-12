15 extortion suspects are seeking refugee status, Canada's border agency says

Photo: The Canadian Press Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke speaks in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Canada Border Services Agency says 15 foreigners facing extortion charges have applied for refugee status in Canada.

The statement from CBSA neither reveals the nationalities of the individuals nor details about their applications, but Surrey, B.C. Mayor Brenda Locke says she's "appalled" to learn the suspects are claiming refugee status to evade deportation.

Locke says extortion attempts have disproportionately impacted her city, and its residents deserve better than to see Canada's legal and immigration systems "abused by criminals to extend their stay in Canada."

Locke says extortion suspects "must face swift justice," and the federal government must immediately fix immigration and deportation laws to protect communities like hers, which has seen 106 extortion cases this year, according to Surrey Police Service.

CBSA says Canada has legal obligations with respect to asylum and Canadian law allows persons applying for refugee status to have their cases heard, if they are eligible.

But the agency also says that if individuals are ineligible for a hearing on "more serious grounds," it will ask the Refugee Board of Canada to suspend proceedings until it is decided if individuals are eligible.

CBSA says "persons found inadmissible" for reasons such as "serious criminality" or "organized criminality" won't have their refugee claims heard and instead will be ordered to leave the country.

The refugee claims by the extortion suspects were first reported by Global News.

B.C. has been hit by a wave of extortion crimes and shootings, mostly targeting the South Asian community.