B.C.'s General Fusion quietly raises $51 million

Photo: Stefan Labbé General Fusion's Lawson Machine 26 (LM26) is meant to act as a test reactor. Its goal: prove the company's technology can produce more energy than it consumes by 2027.

A B.C. company that claims it is at the cusp of proving its fusion technology has quietly raised more than $51 million within months of facing a cash crunch.

In May, General Fusion said a lack of investment pushed the Richmond-based company to lay off more than a quarter of its workforce and scale back experiments.

At the time, CEO Greg Twinney told BIV a cooling investment climate and uncertainty from U.S. President Donald Trump’s multiple rounds of tariffs had roiled global capital markets, and caused many investors to avoid taking the same risks they used to. The CEO said the company needed to fill a US$125-million gap in funding.

The company was forced to slow operations of its LM26 test reactor—a half-size fusion reactor the company hopes could one day be scaled up and power 150,000 homes.

Once proven, the company’s technology is built to rapidly scale into a power plant. It’s currently testing the creation of a super-heated plasma donut inside the test reactor at its facility south of Vancouver International Airport.

General Fusion plans to raise plasma temperatures to 100 million degrees Celsius by next year. By 2027, the test reactor is meant to prove the company’s design can release more energy than it consumes—a feat so far only achieved in high-tech government laboratories not designed to scale up the technology.

Should the LM26 machine prove successful, General Fusion claims it will need another seven years to scale up the technology into a working power plant.

General Fusion raised about $30 million (US$22 million) in financing over the summer, enough for the company to reach its next technical milestone — getting the test reactor to reach of 10 million degrees Celsius, a spokesperson said at the time.

That round of financing included nine investors and put Segra Capital’s Adam Rodman and PenderFund’s Kelly Edmison on the board of directors.

General Fusion quietly disclosed its latest capital infusion with the Canadian Securities Regulator in a Nov. 27 filing first reported by the Globe and Mail and later confirmed by BIV.

The latest over $51-million capital infusion came from 67 investors—including over $45 million from U.S. backers—through a “simple agreement for future equity,” or SAFE.

SAFE is an increasingly popular, though still relatively novel, financing instrument to help startups raise seed-stage capital.

The financing tool grants an investor the right to convert their equity into company shares at a future date upon a triggering event, such as the sale of the company or further equity investments, notes the law firm McMillan LLP in a March 2025 bulletin.

“With no interest and no maturity date, SAFEs allow startups to preserve some capital and avoid taking on a liability,” three lawyers with the firm wrote. “SAFEs also impose less pressure on startups, as there is no deadline for repayment or the accumulation of interest.”

General Fusion has now raised more than $81 million this year.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Proponents of fusion technology have spent decades trying to prove the technology is achievable and can be contained in a commercial-scale reactor. Critics say those promises—which include an essentially unlimited supply of electricity with no greenhouse gases or nuclear waste—have repeatedly fallen short.

However, in recent years, a series of experimental breakthroughs has helped drive a renewed interest in fusion, with total private investment climbing to over US$9.7 billion in 2025—a five-fold increase since 2021, according to the Fusion Industry Association. As of July 2025, the industry group says there were 53 companies actively pursuing technologies to commercialize fusion.

In November 2025, the Fusion for Energy Observatory published an unexpected update to its inaugural report after a spike in funding pushed global fusion investment to more than US$15 billion, from US$11.6 billion only a few months earlier. The update found 77 fusion companies were pursuing the technology worldwide.

The U.S. was found to dominate the funding race with 42 companies attracting 53 per cent of global fusion funding. China came in as a “strong second” with 34 per cent of capital investment highly concentrated in only eight companies.

In only three months this year, the report found the global share of Chinese investment in fusion increased by almost nine per cent, while the U.S. share declined by seven per cent.

The trend, concluded the report, suggested a “consolidation of a bipolar competitive landscape” and a “potential catch-up of Chinese investments led by state-controlled initiatives.”