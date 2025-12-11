RCMP seize stolen sunglasses packaged with suspected fentanyl

Photo: RCMP RCMP seizes tens of thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses during unrelated search warrant.

Burnaby RCMP recently seized tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen sunglasses and other eyewear that were packaged with five grams of a powdered drug, believed to be fentanyl.

Police made the seizure while executing an unrelated search warrant.

“Criminals are going to criminal,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP. “When investigating crime, police often discover other crimes being committed by the same individuals.”

Police seized eight boxes with more than 100 items, many with store tags still attached. Some tags allowed police to track the items as stolen from several businesses throughout the Lower Mainland.

“What’s also concerning is if they were selling these items on the side, some unsuspecting victim could have unknowingly been contaminated by illicit drugs.” Cpl. Kalanj said.

The actual value of the eyewear is not known; however, one item was listed at $1,140, and numerous others were tagged at several hundred dollars.

Police are working hard to return as many items as possible to the rightful businesses.

To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of the victim, police will not be releasing any further information on the original incident.