Whitecaps, City of Vancouver sign agreement on pursuing new stadium

The Vancouver Whitecaps are moving forward with plans to build a new stadium on the eastern edge of the city.

The Major League Soccer club and the City of Vancouver announced Thursday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore a new stadium and entertainment district at Hastings Park.

The deal will see both groups work to negotiate several details over the next year, including a long-term lease, the stadium's design, the financial terms and community benefits.

The news comes days after Hastings Racecourse, located at Hastings Park, announced it was immediately shutting down because continuing to operate was no longer economically viable.

The Whitecaps currently play at B.C. Place, a 55,000-seat stadium in downtown Vancouver that is owned by PavCo, a Provincial Crown Corporation, though their current lease expires at the end of the month.

Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster has said a new soccer-specific stadium is needed for the team to be attractive to new owners or investors who will want to keep the club in Vancouver.