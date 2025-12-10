Harbour Air joins Aeroplan loyalty program

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST Aeroplan members will earn points for Harbour Air flights based on the fare class, not by the distance flown.

In a move designed to give it an edge in attracting travellers, Harbour Air has signed a deal with Air Canada to join the Aeroplan loyalty rewards program.

Flights on any of Harbour Air’s 200 daily trips will earn Aeroplan rewards points, and starting next year, Aeroplan members will be able to redeem their points for flights on Harbour Air.

Chris Fordyce, Harbour Air’s chief commercial officer, said adding the Aeroplan partnership to Harbour Air’s internal club loyalty program, which was launched in August, takes it “to the next level.”

Harbour Air Club members earn “club credits” on qualifying flights and can unlock perks like complimentary extras and upgrades.

“We do obviously provide a significant enhanced experience in terms of convenience and speed for people getting across the region,” Fordyce said. “Something we’ve been told is the thing that’s kind of lacking compared to more traditional airlines is having a robust frequent-flyer program.

“So, we really reward and recognize that traveller who’s paying top fare. So, we do see this as being a way of enhancing that proposition for corporate travellers as well.”

Aeroplan members flying on Harbour Air will start earning rewards points as of Thursday.

Passengers who book flex fares will earn 200 Aeroplan points, while those flying on comfort fare tickets will earn 150, and those on value fare tickets will earn 100. No points are awarded for flying on light fare tickets.

Every scheduled flight earns the same fixed number of Aeroplan points, which means passengers can earn up to 200 points on any flight to Harbour Air’s 15 destinations. Aeroplan points are available to be earned based on the fare class, not by the distance flown.

Fordyce said Aeroplan is one of the most trusted and recognized loyalty programs in the country, so the partnership gives the airline an edge.

That may be important given the increased competition in the region.

This year, Vancouver-based Seair Seaplanes, which has been flying on the coast since 1982, started running daily flights between Victoria’s Inner Harbour and Vancouver’s downtown.

Scott O’Leary, Air Canada’s vice-president of loyalty and product, said the company is “thrilled to welcome Harbour Air to the Aeroplan family.”

“With this partnership, the same program that takes you across the globe can connect you seamlessly to downtowns, islands, and coastal communities across the West Coast,” he said in a statement.

Harbour Air operates up to 200 flights a day on a fleet of more than 40 aircraft serving 15 destinations.