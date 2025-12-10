Richmond city council frustrated with 'life safety' risks at two homeless encampments

Photo: Photo courtesy of City of Richmond. A homeless camp has once again sprung up under the Oak Street Bridge, and city council is call for the province to deal with safety issues at the site which is under provincial jurisdiction.

Richmond city councillors and the city’s lawyer expressed their frustration with two encampments on provincial land that they called a “significant life safety issue.”

Two encampments have sprung up in Richmond, one under the bridge off River Road and one at No. 5 Road and Westminster Highway.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction had provided two generators for people in the camps, according to Richmond RCMP Chief Supt. Dave Chauhan.

Since then, however, he added, one has been stolen.

Fire Chief Jim Wishlove said a hazardous materials plan, a spill plan and a fire response plan are needed when items such as generators are used as risks include fire and potential injury.

“It’s difficult to comment on exactly how we can support public safety when these kinds of events are occurring without consultation or consideration,” Wishlove told the public safety committee on Tuesday.

Richmond Fire-Rescue sent the ministry a notice of contravention, under its fire protection bylaws, demanding they remove the items, but the response from a lawyer with the attorney general was that they are not “bound by our bylaw,” according to the city’s lawyer, Tony Capuccinello Iraci.

“We reject that argument,” he said.

Capuccinello Iraci said the RCMP, Richmond Fire-Rescue, the bylaw department and other city departments are planning to set up an “operational team” to exert their authority and remove dangerous items.

“We are marching forward — rest assured, we are not waiting for the Ministry of Transportation,” Capuccinello Iraci said. “If we end up in court, fighting off an injunction, so be it.”

He added it’s “unacceptable” that the ministry would “sit on its laurels” with a “significant life safety issue.”

Coun. Carol Day said the encampment under the bridge looked like a “war zone” when she visited it.

“These people need help — they don’t need to go to jail — they need help and the ministry has to step up,” she added.

Coun. Alexa Loo said people living nearby are “beside themselves with aggravation” with the situation.

Loo questioned whether the area could be fenced off, noting that once it’s cleaned up, “what stops the next guy from showing up.”

Three opposition MLAs from Richmond are also criticizing the provincial government for providing generators at the camps.

Richmond-Bridgeport BC Conservative MLA Teresa Wat said, in a media release, that supplying equipment makes the camp “more permanent.”

“People living under the Oak Street Bridge deserve safe, stable housing, not a generator in an unsafe environment,” Wat added.

“The City of Richmond has warned, in a very sensible way, about fire hazards at this encampment in its letter to the provincial government. In contrast, the NDP government appears to be doing the opposite by providing a generator.”

Wat along with MLAs Hon Chan and Steve Kooner are calling for a safety assessment of the camp, a cleanup of hazardous materials and debris, outreach and support for those living under the bridge and a “coordinated plan” with the city to restore community safety.

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie has sent two letters to the provincial government asking for action on the encampments.

In his letter, she said the unsheltered sites under the Oak Street Bridge as well at No. 5 Road and Westminster Highway “demand urgent attention and proactive solutions” from the ministry.

On Dec. 3, in his second letter, this time to the premier, Brodie noted ministry staff had visited the site and told the people they couldn’t stay there.

But, according to the mayor’s letter, ministry staff told city staff no further action would be taken until BC Housing could provide housing for the people in the camps.

“After several months of inaction, the presence of (ministry) staff was welcomed, however, their actions are simply inadequate given the urgent life safety risks that re in plain view at these unsheltered sites,” Brodie wrote in his letter.

At the second site, at No. 5 Road and Westminster Highway, cement barricades were apparently put up that could prevent fire trucks and ambulances from accessing the site in the event of an emergency.

"In the case of a medical emergency minutes in response can make the difference between life and death," the letter reads.

"Once again, the City of Richmond requests that you direct (the Ministry of Transportation and Transit) to take immediate action in reducing the life and safety risks at these sites," Brodie concluded his letter.

Chauhan said two people from the camps have gone into treatment and one person has found housing at Aster Place.

The Richmond News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Transit for a response and requested an interview with Minister Mike Farnsworth.