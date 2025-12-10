Police raided Surrey drug lab in September, 14 kg of fentanyl seized

Police in Surrey raided a synthetic drug lab back in September, seizing an estimated 14 kilograms of suspected fentanyl.

In a press release Wednesday morning, the RCMP announced the Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) executed search warrants in Surrey and Richmond back on Sept. 14, stemming from an investigation that began earlier in the summer.

Police believe the Surrey drug lab, in the 12900-block of 54A Avenue, was producing large amounts of fentanyl.

At the lab, officers seized more than 14 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 206 litres of a precursor chemical used to produce GHB.

Additionally, officers found eight handguns, five long-barrel rifles, six firearm suppressors, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and four stun batons.

At the Richmond property, at 12300-block of McNeely Drive, police found additional drugs and about $86,000 in cash.

One person was arrested at the Richmond property, but they were released without charges pending further investigation.

“This investigation clearly demonstrates the RCMP’s ongoing commitment to protecting Canadians by keeping toxic drugs out of our communities, ensuring our streets remain safe, and dismantling organized crime groups,” said Inspector Jim Leonard, Officer in Charge of the Integrated Border Enforcement Team and the CLEAR Team for the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region.

Police say signs of a possible clandestine drug lab include the disposal of an abnormal amount of materials in dumpsters, bins or other waste areas, along with odours described as strong solvents, ammonia-like, pungent or a sweet fragrance.