Cannabis grower expanding in Delta, misses out on Texas

Photo: Sandor Gyarmati photo. A wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Pure Sunfarms in Delta had been increasing its production in phases.

A company that owns a large-scale cannabis greenhouse operation in East Ladner has missed out on entering the medical cannabis market in Texas but says it remains committed to entering that market.

Village Farms International Inc., which has a subsidiary called Pure Sunfarms that operates an 80th Street East Ladner facility, was not awarded a conditional medical cannabis license in the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Phase I license awards granted on Dec. 1.

Last week, DPS announced it has commenced the first phase of the Texas Compassionate Use Program expansion selection process, and nine new businesses have been identified to proceed for an additional due diligence evaluation.

Conditional licenses do not grant the applicant permission to cultivate, manufacture, distribute or sell cannabis products until final approval by the department, the DPS explains.

In a news release, Michael A. DeGiglio, president and CEO of Village Farms, said they remain committed to supporting the Texas cannabis industry, as the outcome of Phase I awards has zero impact on their financial performance, outlook or strategy. He said they will continue pursuing other opportunities to activate their Texas assets for cannabinoid production.

Noting that its application will be considered again during the Phase II round of conditional license awards in April 2026, Village Farms owns 2.2 million square feet of greenhouse assets in West Texas, as well as 950 acres of unoccupied farmland in Marfa, Texas

This August, Village Farms announced that its board of directors unanimously approved an investment to expand the Pure Sunfarms cannabis cultivation capacity by converting a remaining 550,000-square-feet of its Delta 2 greenhouse.

The company noted that an incremental 40 metric tonnes of annual production capacity is expected to come online in phases, with the first planting of new grow rooms in the spring of 2026.

The conversion process will require approximately $10 million CDN. in capital expenditures throughout the duration of the project, which is expected to be fully ramped by the first quarter of 2027.

The company also noted that completion of the Delta 2 greenhouse conversion will result in 2.2 million square-feet of operational cannabis production, expanding the company’s position as one of the single largest cannabis producers in the world.

The company pointed out it also owns an incremental 2.6 million square feet of advanced greenhouse capacity through its adjacent Delta 1 greenhouse.