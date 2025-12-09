Doughnut giant Krispy Kreme opening 1st Vancouver location before Christmas

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A. Krispy Kreme doughnuts has put up signs announcing the U.S.-based brand is 'coming soon' to Broadway and Cambie.

In just over a week, Vancouverites won't have to travel to Delta to get Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Instead, the doughnut brand is coming to Vancouver.

The American doughnut chain, which has a single B.C. location in Delta as of now, is opening up a second location at 519 West Broadway near the intersection with Cambie Street.

Doors will open for the first time next Tuesday (Dec. 16) at 7 a.m., according to a press release.

The new Krispy Kreme will be a "cafe" location and carry a "full lineup of signature doughnuts, specialty coffees and seasonal offerings."

"The new cafe will receive fresh doughnuts from Krispy Kreme Delta twice a day, ensuring that every treat served in Vancouver is freshly made," reads the release.

For some time the Delta store was one of the only Krispy Kremes in Canada, but the brand has relaunched efforts in recent years and now has more than 20 locations from B.C. to Quebec.

The U.S.-based global doughnut brand actually goes back to 1937 when the company was founded in North Carolina. It took six decades for Krispy Kreme to grow beyond its presence in the Southeast U.S., eventually opening a shop in New York City in 1996.

The brand continued to grow in the States, but didn't open an international location until 2001 when it entered Canada with a shop in Ontario.

The Delta location opened three years later in 2004.

With files from Lindsay William-Ross



