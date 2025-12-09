Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal stranger attack in Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A man has been arrested and charged in a fatal stranger attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Police say it happened on Nov. 28th near Gore and Powell streets at about 3 a.m.

They say the victim, 45-year-old Mark Roasa, was a Downtown Eastside resident.

A 33-year-old man is now facing a second-degree murder charge, and he remains in police custody.

Police say the man was arrested Sunday after an investigation lasting two weeks.

No further details on the case have been released.