Extortion task force says man charged over shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: CTV News Police investigate a shooting in Surrey on Nov. 12, 2025.

The British Columbia Extortion Task Force says a charge has been laid against a 21-year-old man in one of dozens of extortion-related shootings in Surrey.

Police say the Crown has approved a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm against Avtar Singh.

The allegation is in connection to a shooting aimed at home in South Surrey on Nov. 12 that police said at the time was the second occasion the home had been targeted.

The task force took over the investigation and says that the case involves "one primary victim and several incidents related to them."

Singh was arrested on Dec. 5, and he remains in custody with a court appearance on Wednesday.

Police say the investigation into the extortion threats and the shooting at the home remains active.