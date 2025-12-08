FIFA World Cup draw triggers fresh look at Vancouver's cost to host matches

Photo: Photo Mike Howell. Jessie Adcock, leader of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Vancouver Host Committee, provided reporters Monday with an update on preparations for the international soccer event in June and July of 2026.

The FIFA World Cup draw last Friday has triggered Vancouver officials tasked with preparing the city for seven matches at BC Place Stadium to take a fresh look at how much the event will cost taxpayers.

In June, the provincial government, PavCo and the city released estimates on hosting a portion of the 48-team international tournament and corresponding events. At the time, the city was projecting direct costs in the range of $261 million to $281 million.

On Monday, Jessie Adcock, leader of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Vancouver Host Committee, told BIV that the draw last Friday now allows officials to refine those estimates and base the budget on the teams and fan base arriving in the city.

“What we'll start doing is taking all of those models and those estimates that we had last June and actually start to refine that,” Adcock said.

Knowing which teams will play at BC Place Stadium and times of the matches are important pieces in determining, for example, how many police officers are required and when and where they are needed.

“It really is now going to be possible for us to do the math,” she said, noting each team’s fan base has “different customs” and some would be more “budget friendly” than others.

Team Canada will play Qatar and Switzerland in the first round of FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo Mike Howell

Qatar, Switzerland

The draw determined that Team Canada will play Qatar June 18 and Switzerland June 24 at BC Place Stadium. Other teams scheduled to play in Vancouver are Australia, New Zealand, Egypt and Belgium; Australia’s opponent for its June 13 match has yet to be decided.

Adcock spoke to BIV after she provided media an update Monday from a room at Killarney Community Centre, which overlooks an almost-completed training site for visiting teams. The facility, which features a grass pitch, locker rooms and high-mast lighting, cost $24 million.

The grass, however, will not become permanent when the facility is turned over to the community at the completion of Vancouver’s FIFA responsibilities, according to Tina Mack, the Vancouver park board’s director of planning and development.

“Our park operations team is quite excited to see how this elite performance turf performs for our recreation users, but the long-term goal for the master plan for Killarney Park is to have a synthetic turf field that can serve many more players year-round,” Mack told reporters.

Team Canada and other teams will also use the national soccer development centre at the University of B.C., which is home to the Vancouver Whitecaps. The FIFA fan festival, which will feature live match broadcasts on large screens, will occur at the soon-to-be finished PNE Amphitheatre.

Local soccer legend Carl Valentine was at the new FIFA training facility Monday in Killarney. Photo Mike Howell

Carl Valentine, Bobby Lenarduzzi

Local soccer legends Carl Valentine and Bobby Lenarduzzi attended Monday’s news conference, where they talked about the excitement of Vancouver hosting some of the matches.

Lenarduzzi recalled playing on the Killarney grounds as a kid.

“If anyone had said at that time that it would be the training site for a World Cup, I would have laughed,” he said. “I thought that was never possible.”

Lenarduzzi and Valentine were teammates for Team Canada at the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

“We're going to be part of the biggest event in the world, and it's a don't-miss event,” Valentine said. “It's going to be special. Obviously, we all can't get into the stadium to watch the games, but it's really great to see that there's going to be all these watch parties.”

Security will be visibly heightened around Vancouver during the tournament and will be led by representatives from the Vancouver Police Department, City of Vancouver and provincial government.

No representatives from the Integrated Safety and Security Unit were present at Monday’s news conference.

A fact sheet provided to media said the unit is collaborating with more than 18 core agencies and numerous local, national and international authorities, including the Toronto Police Service, City of Toronto, the RCMP and law enforcement in the other 14 host cities in the United States and Mexico.

'Inherent risks'

When budget estimates were released in June, the city was projecting revenues from the major events municipal and regional district tax in the range of $250 million to $260 million, as well as an additional $52 million to $60 million including commercial revenues, facility rental fees and the city’s direct contribution of $5 million.

“Estimate ranges have been developed for costs and revenues to recognize that there are inherent risks and uncertainties remaining from now until the end of the event,” said a news release in June.

“The estimates reflect a normal range of risks that could be reasonably expected for an event of this size and scale and include contingency allocations.”