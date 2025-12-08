B.C. announces coroner's inquest into shooting death of autistic teen

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo of the Independent Investigations Office of BC is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — IIO BC (Mandatory credit)

British Columbia's Public Safety Ministry has announced an inquest into the death of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot by police in Surrey in February.

The announcement comes less than a week after the province's police watchdog found there were no reasonable grounds to believe officers committed an offence in the death.

The Independent Investigations Office said in a report last week that the shooting happened during a 22-minute attempt by police to apprehend Chase de Balinhard, who had called 911 saying he had a firearm and was threatening to harm himself.

The report says the teen, who was autistic and had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pointed what was later identified as a replica firearm at police several times before two officers shot and fatally injured him.

The ministry, which announced the coroner's inquest into the circumstances on Monday, says such proceedings are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

A coroner's inquest is a non-fault-finding inquiry that aims to determine facts related to a death, make recommendations to prevent similar deaths and to ensure public confidence in the process.

The release says a presiding coroner and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath, but it does specify a date for when the inquest will take place.