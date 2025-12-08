B.C. police say they know who killed Bradley Kline in 2018, as family pleads for help

Photo: The Canadian Press Bradley Kline, a 26-year-old who was found dead inside a Surrey, B.C., home on Dec. 7, 2018, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (Mandatory Credit)

Police in British Columbia say they think they know who killed 26-year-old Bradley Kline seven years ago, but with no arrests made, investigators are appealing for fresh leads as his family says their "hope is fading."

B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Kline was found dead "with injuries consistent with criminality" inside a Surrey home around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2018.

A year after Kline's death, Sgt. Frank Jang said IHIT had "identified several people" who they believed had "key information" about what happened to Kline but would not speak to police.

Another six years on and IHIT says investigators have pieced together details "resulting in the identification of suspects involved in the murder."

Sgt. Freda Fong is appealing to people with information about the murder to come forward, saying it's "not too late to do the right thing.”

Relatives of Kline say in a statement released by IHIT that they were "changed forever" by their nephew's murder and want the public’s help to bring those responsible to justice.

"After seven long years with no justice, our hope is fading. We are asking the people who know the truth to come forward, so we can finally give Bradley the justice he deserves,” they say.