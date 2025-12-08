Fvded In The Park announces Metro Vancouver festival lineup

Photo: Photo courtesy Fvded in the Park/Brandon Artis. Fvaded in the Park will return to Metro Vancouver July 3 and 4, 2026, with artists like Fisher, Dom Dolla, Mau P, Bunt, Champion, Alleycvt, Oppidan and Griz.

While it may be miserable day in December, some are already looking forward to raving on sunny summer weekend next year.

That's because Fvded in the Park has announced the line-up for the two-day festival next July. Headlining the Metro Vancouver event are Fisher (July 3) and Dom Dolla (July 4).

Also in the lineup are international acts like Disco Lines, Griz, Knock2, Mau P and Odd Mob, as well as Canadian artists such as Whipped Cream (Vancouver Island) and BAMBII (Toronto). In all, more than 50 acts are booked for the EDM festival at Holland Park in Surrey.

"This year’s festival promises an unparalleled celebration of electronic music with a world-class roster of artists, immersive art installations, and an enhanced layout designed to elevate the fan experience," reads a press release from Live Nation, a partner for the event.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 15, while general sales begin Dec. 17. Ticket prices haven't been released yet, but payment plans have been announced.

A busy time in Vancouver

Fvded in the Park lands at a busy time for Vancouver, as BC Place hosts FIFA World Cup games between June 18 and July 7.

The festival lands between what will arguably the two most important games of the tournament to be played in Vancouver. On July 2 there's a Round of 32 game, and on July 7 there's a Round of 16 game.

Given that, it's unclear which countries will be playing those games, but the city's hotel inventory will likely be pushed to the limit.

Expedia already shows hotel prices spiking that weekend, with the cheapest in downtown Vancouver currently listed around $700 per night. Closer to Holland Park, prices don't appear to have jumped as much, but many hotels aren't listing prices for that weekend yet.