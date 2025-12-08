Pattullo Bridge renamed 'Stal̕əw̓asəm,' new span set to open soon

Photo: BC Gov Flickr The new Pattullo Bridge, right, has an Indigenous name.

The provincial government has unveiled the name for the new crossing replacing the Pattullo Bridge.

The new span connecting Surrey and New Westminster is being called stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge, the province announced Monday.

The name from the Kwantlen and Musqueam First Nations means “a space where you can view the river.”

An English name is also being given to the bridge, Riverview, which should allow the public to find the span using modern devices that generally do not support Indigenous characters.

“stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge is more than just a name. It acknowledges the history of these lands, and represents the preservation of culture and language,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit.

“This new bridge is going to transform the region’s transportation network, support people and businesses in the region, and strengthen B.C.’s economy for generations.”

The province says the name, stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge, can be added to provincial dispatching systems for first responders.

Final paving is now underway at the bridge and traffic will start moving over from the old Pattullo Bridge in phases over the coming weeks as final works wrap.

The new bridge includes four wider lanes with a centre median, and barrier-separated walking and cycling lanes.

“A traditional name is not bestowed lightly and carries reminders and responsibilities,” said Chief Marilyn Gabriel, Kwantlen First Nation. “With the new name, we honour our past, present and future, and the importance of this area to both Kwantlen and Musqueam.”