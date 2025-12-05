Burnaby RCMP asking public for dashcam video after fatal collision involving cyclist

Photo: Castanet File Photo Top lights of an RCMP cruiser

The Burnaby RCMP are asking the public for assistance with dashcam footage and witnesses after a fatal collision on Friday morning.

Police said they were called out just after 8 a.m, to a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a semi-truck on Sprott Street near Kensington Avenue.

According to RCMP, despite lifesaving efforts, the cyclist succumbed to their injuries. No other individuals were injured in the crash.

Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) has conduct of the investigation.

“Our Criminal Collision Investigation Team is working to determine the cause of the crash,” Corporal Laura Hirst with the Burnaby RCMP said in the news release.

“Our investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police on scene, or if you have dashcam video in the area, we ask you contact our investigators.”

Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Impairment has been ruled out as a factor.

Anyone that witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage on Sprott near Kensington, on Friday December 5, 2025, between 7:40 a.m to 8:10 a.m, is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2025-42284.