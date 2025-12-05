Photo: Richmond News file photo. Norovirus outbreak reported at Richmond Hospital.

An outbreak of norovirus has been reported at Richmond Hospital.

An online bulletin on Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH)'s website has listed norovirus reported on the sixth floor of the hospital's north tower and the third floor of its south wing.

Restrictions have been put in place since Saturday, Nov. 29, when a VCH medical health official received reports of "significant numbers of both symptomatic patients and staff," according to VCH in an email response to the Richmond News.

Norovirus is a virus that can cause acute gastroenteritis, an infection of the digestive tract. Symptoms can include upset stomach, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

People infected with norovirus usually get better on their own or in a few days without treatment, according to the health authority.

Respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses circulate in the fall and winter seasons with a "corresponding amount of transmission and illness in health care facilities," said VCH.

They added an exact number of cases at Richmond Hospital cannot be provided, "as it changes daily, and may already be out of date at the time of reporting."

"Through collaboration with our local infection, prevention and control practitioners, we implement baseline infection prevention and control measures, continue to do active surveillance for infectious diseases, and have a protocol in place for timely testing and isolation of those with symptoms," said VCH.