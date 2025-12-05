Metro Vancouver weather: Two atmospheric rivers to soak region

Photo: Photo via Animaflora/iStock/Getty Images Plus The Metro Vancouver weather forecast includes significant precipitation as two atmospheric rivers bring rainfall to the region beginning on Dec. 8, 2025.

Metro Vancouverites should plan for wet weather — for quite a while.

While the weekend forecast includes plentiful precipitation, it's really looking like a warm-up for next week's soakers.

The region has settled into a pretty active pattern over the next several days, meaning we won't see much sun (or really any) for a while, Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh tells V.I.A.

Several Pacific systems will impact the Lower Mainland over the weekend and through next week, without any dry days on the horizon.

Overnight Saturday and into Sunday, a system will bring moderate rainfall with winds gusting 20 kilometres per hour after midnight.

"This will continue well into Sunday evening with another shot of precipitation," Dosanjh says. "And then, most notably, early next week an atmospheric river will arrive, although most of the juice is aimed at Washington."

Vancouver weather forecast calls for significant rainfall

Dosanjh says the atmospheric river is expected to bring moderate-to-heavy rainfall, with areas that typically see more moisture, such as the North Shore, receiving 50 to 70 mm of precipitation. It's expected to arrive on Monday night, bringing persistent heavy rainfall for 12 hours.

"Atmospheric rivers meander quite a bit," he says. "Where the heavy rains end up being narrow plumes of moisture."

While the system will bring plenty of moisture and milder temperatures to the region, it won't produce significantly warmer temperatures typically associated with atmospheric rivers. But daytime highs will be a couple of degrees milder.

"Temperatures are going to be more near seasonal over the weekend, with daytime highs around 7 C," he says. "They will raise a couple of degrees to 8 to 10 C with the atmospheric river."

Atmospheric rivers often raise the freezing level above 1,000 metres. Some southerly winds associated with the system are expected to bring snow levels to 1,500 m, Dosanjh explains.

A second atmospheric river is expected to impact the region next week, although it looks like that's oriented to Washington.

"We are continuing to look at mid-to-late next week at a second atmospheric river," he says. "It could arrive on Wednesday or Thursday."