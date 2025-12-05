279882
274331
Metro Vancouver News  

Nine-year-old in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in B.C.

Child clinging to life

The Canadian Press - | Story: 587982
A Surrey police department logo is seen on an officer's jacket in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Surrey police department logo is seen on an officer's jacket in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A nine-year-old child was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in a Surrey, B.C., neighbourhood.

A statement from police says they were called to the crash near 134th Street and 81st Avenue in Newton on Friday around 2:30 p.m.

They say the child suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor and the driver is co-operating with investigators.

They're asking anyone with information or CCTV and dashcam footage from the area at the time of the crash to contact them.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Metro Vancouver News