Nine-year-old in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey police department logo is seen on an officer's jacket in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A nine-year-old child was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in a Surrey, B.C., neighbourhood.

A statement from police says they were called to the crash near 134th Street and 81st Avenue in Newton on Friday around 2:30 p.m.

They say the child suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor and the driver is co-operating with investigators.

They're asking anyone with information or CCTV and dashcam footage from the area at the time of the crash to contact them.