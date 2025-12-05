Hastings Racecourse halts thoroughbred racing immediately

Photo: Mike Howell, BIV. Horse racing at the Hastings Racecourse site has taken place since 1889.

Hastings Racecourse and Casino Friday afternoon said it would no longer have thoroughbred horse racing.

The permanent end to that racing had been speculated given that B.C. Solicitor General Nina Krieger in November sent horse racing representatives a letter saying that the government would stop sharing slot machine revenue with the racecourse.

Her rationale for no longer wanting to share that revenue is that a government review of the industry showed "significant additional government spending" was needed to make horse racing sustainable.

At one time in B.C., horse racing was the only legal gambling allowed. That prompted large crowds to watch races. In recent years, the number of people attending the racecourse has been far lower than it was decades ago. Exact attendance is unavailable because attendance is free and there are no turnstiles.

The federal government broadened legal gambling in 1969 and B.C. created the BC Lottery Corp. in 1985. Gambling in B.C. expanded through the decades. Licensed casinos were allowed to operate and other forms of gambling became legal. That created competition for racecourses.

Harness racing at Surrey's Fraser Downs closed earlier this year.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, especially given the historical legacy of Hastings Racecourse in the local community and its importance to the province’s racing industry,” said Wayne Odegard, regional vice-president at Great Canadian Entertainment.

“Unfortunately, this is strictly a business decision based on a lack of economic feasibility to move forward with another season of horse racing at Hastings. We are incredibly thankful for our dedicated team members, racing participants and fan base for their support and patronage for so many years.”

Odegard said his racecourse's focus will be to support its staff through this transition, as well as "racing participants" as they assess other options for thoroughbred racing in the province.

Thoroughbred racing takes place between April and October so there are no horses currently stabled at Hastings. The casino operations and that of simulcast racebook activities at the site will not be affected.

Hastings Racecourse & Casino, on leased city land on the Pacific National Exhibition grounds in East Vancouver, has conducted thoroughbred racing since 1889. The venue has a five-furlong race track as well as stables for several hundred horses. It also has backstretch facilities.

Great Canadian Entertainment has operated Hastings Racecourse & Casino since 2004 and leases the facility from the City of Vancouver.

The site added a casino in 2008 after Great Canadian invested in substantial property upgrades.

The Tsleil-Waututh Nation (TWN) in November announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Great Canadian to buy the casino portion of the business and the casino-related real estate property interests at Hastings Racecourse & Casino. This followed the two parties announcing in June that they had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the transaction.

TWN Chief Jen Thomas told BIV in June that Great Canadian approached the nation about selling the casino business.

That first meeting then led to an invitation from Thomas for Great Canadian officials to further discuss a potential deal in the nation’s council chamber.

“We met with them, we discussed the opportunity and we said, ‘Hey, now this sounds very interesting, let's dig deeper into it,’” she said.

With a file from Mike Howell