Man arrested, charged in B.C. after yearlong child exploitation investigation

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey police department logo is seen on an officer's jacket in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in a yearlong child exploitation investigation by police in Surrey, B.C.

Police say Kevin Belcourt was arrested on Thursday and is now facing multiple charges, including possession and distributing child exploitation material and voyeurism.

The investigation began in January after local police received information on a suspect allegedly possessing child sex abuse material from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police then served a number of search warrants and seized multiple electronic devices, leading to the suspect being identified and arrested.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say his next scheduled court date is Dec. 11.