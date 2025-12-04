Distraction theft scams on the rise in Richmond: RCMP

Photo: Valerie Leung/ Richmond News. A rise in distraction thefts has been reported in Richmond, B.C. ,between late September and November.

Richmond RCMP is warning the public of increased distraction thefts lately.

Between late September and November, local police have received a series of reported distraction-theft and jewelry-swap scams in Richmond.

In each case, suspects used various distraction techniques to target victims, with most incidents resulting in jewelry being stolen.

These thefts happened in various places, ranging from public places to residential locations.

According to Richmond RCMP, suspects are often seen travelling in SUVs or sedans and are targeting mostly elderly victims, as well as one youth, on major roads and residential areas.

Victims report the suspects use hugs, fake jewelry trades or emotional stories, and while they're distracted, steal items such as necklaces and rings.

“These incidents can happen very quickly, often before the victim even realizes what has occurred,” said Const. Frank Bryson of the Richmond RCMP.

“We want to remind the public to remain aware of their surroundings and to be cautious if approached unexpectedly. If something feels off, trust your instincts and contact police right away.”

Richmond RCMP is reviewing video footage and investigating leads.