Firefighters put out blaze at North Vancouver industrial site

Photo: Macklin Holloway No injuries were reported after North Vancouver fire crews responded to a storage shed fire at Pembina bulk marine terminal Wednesday morning.

North Vancouver fire crews extinguished a blaze at an industrial site Wednesday morning.

The District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at a storage shed at the Pembina bulk marine terminal just before 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Photos from the scene show black smoke heading into the sky and significant damage to the storage shed.

“We were told that there was acetone in there and so we kind of took precautions for that, which is basically trying to extinguish the fire right away,” said assistant chief Dennis Cappellini.

According to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety's website, acetone is a clear, highly flammable liquid and vapour. In a fire, hazardous materials could be created like toxic carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and other chemicals.

Cappellini said district and city fire crews responded quickly to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported, and crews were released by 10 a.m. Due to a swift response, there were no serious air quality concerns, he added.

Fire crews are investigating the cause behind the blaze, Cappellini said.