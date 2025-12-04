Metro Vancouver News

Eight-year-old girl's fatal fall from Vancouver highrise balcony ruled an accident

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver police logo is pictured on a vehicle in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The death of an eight-year-old girl who fell from a Vancouver highrise building last month has been ruled an accident.

Vancouver police say they have completed their investigation into the Nov. 11 fall, and criminality was determined not to be factor.

In a statement, police describe the fall as a "tragic accident," and extended condolences to the child's family and loved ones.

The investigation was conducted by Vancouver police's Major Crime investigators.

Investigators have said that the girl fell from an upper-floor balcony of the highrise in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood.

First responders say emergency care was provided to the girl, but she died at the scene.