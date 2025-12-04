Metro Vancouver News

Township ordered to reconsider vote over future of 'essential' B.C. farm supplier

Photo: Delta Optimist file A greenhouse at Windset Farms in Delta, B.C. West Creek Farms Ltd. supplies roughly half of B.C.'s commercial growing medium, according to a recent ruling.

A decades-long operation that supplies half of British Columbia’s commercial growing medium—a soilless mix used by greenhouses and nurseries—is facing an uncertain future after a judge ruled the Township of Langley must properly reconsider a decision that denied the company its rezoning application.

West Creek Farms Ltd. had sought a zoning amendment to formally permit the continued operation of its production facility, which has operated on 10 acres of Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) property since 1986.

The company, whose operations lie about three kilometres east of Fort Langley near the south bank of the Fraser River, had already secured approval from the Agricultural Land Commission in 2023, which deemed the facility “an essential service to agriculture.”

But on June 24, 2024, the Township of Langley narrowly voted to deny the site-specific rezoning application. Two councillors and the mayor defeated the application, primarily citing the need for a “level playing field” for West Creek’s competitors.

In court, West Creek alleged city Coun. Rob Rindt failed to declare a conflict of interest related to his family-run business, which the company claimed serves the landscaping industry and therefore was a direct competitor.

In her Dec. 2 decision, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Francesca Marzari found only a small portion of West Creek’s product or market was oriented to the landscaping industry.

“I am satisfied that Councillor Rindt was not in a conflict of interest under the Community Charter or at common law and was not disqualified from participating in the public hearing or voting on West Creek’s Zoning Application, as his family’s business is not a competitor of West Creek,” wrote Marzari.

“However, I find that the stated reasons of two of the councillors for voting against the zoning application appear to cast a much broader net as to what businesses were in competition with West Creek and the need for a ‘level playing field’ between them.”

Mazari said Rindt’s questioning at the public hearing also suggests he was concerned about a level playing field.

Marzari found the stated reasons for rejecting the company’s rezoning application lacked a rational foundation and didn't reflect the recorded evidence they were presented with.

“The councillors’ basis for doing so is difficult to understand,” she said.

The judge found the township failed to demonstrate how its concerns about competition related to its land use authority. Mazari remitted the matter back to the council for reconsideration.

The township's request for an injunction to immediately shut down the facility was denied while the application remains pending.

West Creek declined to comment.