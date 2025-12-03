Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver's historic Hudson's Bay Building up for grabs

Old Bay building for sale

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A. The Hudson's Bay building in downtown Vancouver is being listed for sale.

For anyone asking, "What's going on the with Bay building in downtown Vancouver?" there's now an answer.

It's being sold.

On Wednesday, Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis and Marcus & Millichap announced the two firms were appointed as the advisory team behind the sale of the iconic downtown Vancouver retail space.

The store is (or rather, was) huge, and was home to the Hudson's Bay Company before closing earlier this year.

"Comprising approximately 617,628 square feet across seven floors and two underground levels, the property occupies a 1.76-acre site at the highly visible intersection of Granville and West Georgia streets," reads a press release.

The age, size and location make it a unique property. The building at 674 Granville St. is listed on the city's heritage register.

"Situated at centre ice in Vancouver’s financial and retail district, investors have the ability to unlock significant upside through repositioning or redevelopment strategies while preserving the building’s architectural and historical legacy," says CBRE's Jim Szabo.

But the firms haven't publicly disclosed how much the property is selling for.

However, there are some clues to its price range. A conditional agreement was signed in 2018 with an offshore buyer to sell the historic site for $675 million, but the deal never completed.

Currently, the property is assessed at $194.7 million. Of that, the property value itself makes up $162.8 million. The valuation is affected by regulations, according to BC Assessment.

As of publication time, neither the CBRE nor Marcus & Millichap have the property listed on their websites.

The Hudson's Bay Building is well over 100 years old. Built in 1913, it's been a staple of Vancouver's Granville Street for more than a century.

-With files Jami Makan