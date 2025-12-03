Metro Vancouver News

Vacant homes in Vancouver fall below 1,000 for first time since empty homes tax launch in 2017

Photo: Photo Mike Howell.

The number of vacant homes in Vancouver has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since the city’s empty homes tax was introduced in 2017.

That was one of the findings of the city’s annual report on the tax, which was implemented with the goal to combat housing speculation, increase the supply of rental housing and generate revenue for city-led housing initiatives.

A total of 979 homes were vacant in 2024, a reduction of 94 fewer homes from 2023. Put another way, a record-low vacancy rate of 0.49 per cent was recorded in 2024 compared to 0.90 per cent in 2017.

“While attributing the effect of a single policy like the [empty homes tax] in Vancouver’s dynamic housing market is challenging, city staff continue to observe positive trends,” said the report, which was released Monday.

The report pointed to immigration, the supply of and demand for rental housing, along with construction and home ownership costs as other factors affecting the market in Vancouver.

'Increasing rental options'

At the same time, the report said there is “continued evidence” that the tax is reducing the number of vacant residential properties in Vancouver and increasing housing availability.

From 2017 to 2024, the number of declared vacant properties decreased by 67 per cent, according to data collected by the city under the tax program.

“Many of these vacant homes became part of the long-term rental market, increasing rental options in a challenging market with few vacancies,” the report said.

A map of empty homes tax vacant and exempt properties in 2024. Map courtesy City of Vancouver report

YWCA rental housing

The tax has generated $194.3 million and is being used to support the delivery of new social, supportive and non-profit co-op housing through the city’s community housing incentive program, or CHIP, and acquisition of new land for housing.

Some examples:

• Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society received a grant for $5.37 million for the development of a 97-unit social housing building at 1656 Adanac St.

• YWCA received a grant for $4 million for the development of a six-storey mixed-used rental housing building located at 388 Slocan St. The building comprises 70 new affordable homes and the grant is for the 36 homes YWCA will acquire.

• First United Church Community Ministry Society and Lu’ma Native BCH Housing Society received a grant for an additional $30,000 for a 103-unit social housing project for urban Indigenous residents in the Downtown Eastside at 320 East Hastings St.

• Hopehill Living in Community Society received a grant for $233,000 for the development of 64 non-market rental homes for seniors at 3321 East Fifth Ave.

Declare property status

To determine whether a property will be assessed the tax, homeowners are required to declare their property status each year.

Properties that are declared vacant, determined vacant (through a compliance process) or deemed vacant (properties that have not made a property status declaration) are subject to a tax on the property’s assessed taxable value.

The tax rate was one per cent at inception in 2017, increased to 1.25 per cent in 2020 and then to three per cent in the 2021 vacancy reference year.

Most residential properties are not subject to the tax, including homes that are principal residences for at least six months of the year; homes that are rented out for at least six months of the year; or homes that are eligible for an exemption, as set out in the vacancy tax bylaw.

Shaughnessy highest percentage of unoccupied properties

Some more findings from the report:

• Overall, the number of tenanted units has continued to grow, with the most pronounced increases seen in condominium units.

• There was an increase of 1,006 tenanted properties between 2023 and 2024. This includes an increase of 769 tenanted condominiums and an increase of 311 single-family homes.

• The largest number of vacant and exempt properties was recorded in downtown Vancouver.

• The Shaughnessy neighbourhood recorded the highest percentage of unoccupied properties, relative to the number of residential properties in this neighbourhood that were required to declare.

The report said this was mainly due to properties exempt for renovation or redevelopment or property transfer.

Vancouver was the first city in Canada to implement an empty homes tax, also referred to as a vacancy tax. In recent years, Hamilton, Oakville, Ottawa and Toronto have implemented similar vacant unit taxes.

The provincial and federal governments have also introduced taxes on vacant or underused housing such as the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax and the federal underused housing tax act.