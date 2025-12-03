Metro Vancouver News

Beloved 'Will & Grace' star spotted with fan in Vancouver

Photo: Photo by Glen Korstrom/BIV. Eric McCormack was shopping at the Fresh St. Market - Vancouver House when he was spotted by BIV reporter Glen Korstrom on Monday, Dec. 1.

A local journalist caught up with an iconic Canadian actor recently.

Eric McCormack was shopping at the Fresh St. Market - Vancouver House on Monday when he was spotted by Glen Korstrom, a reporter for Business In Vancouver. The actor stopped for a selfie and a brief, friendly chat.

Korstrom says he saw the actor speaking with a food sampler and asked him for a photo.

Korstrom told McCormack that he's a fan of the actor's work, ranging from CBS show Will & Grace, a local theatre performance in Glengarry Glen Ross and his role in the Netflix sci-fi series Travelers.

McCormack replied by thanking Korstrom for coming to see him act on stage.

Actor Eric McCormack lives and acts in Vancouver

The Will & Grace star spends a lot of time in Vancouver. He has a home here and another in L.A.

Originally from Toronto, McCormack became a dual citizen in 1999.

The television actor is also a thespian, performing on smaller stages as well as big ones, making his Broadway debut in The Music Man in 2001.

Before hitting it big as Will Truman on Will & Grace, McCormack appeared in The Passion of Dracula with the Vancouver-based Arts Club in 1996. He played Count Dracula himself.

The last time the Canadian actor took the stage in Vancouver was in 2010, as Richard Roma in the Arts Club production of Glengarry Glen Ross.

McCormack also filmed episodes for the Netflix show Travelers (2016-18) in Vancouver.