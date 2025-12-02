Metro Vancouver News

YVR sees fewer passengers on U.S. flights for 10th straight month

U.S. flights flying light

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV Vancouver International Airport's control tower rises high above what is B.C.'s largest building

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) saw a drop in passengers on flights to and from the U.S. in October, year-over-year, in what may be the latest sign of fallout from a deteriorating political relationship between the U.S. and Canada.

October was the 10th month in a row that the number of passengers on flights to and from U.S. destinations was less than it was in the same month one year earlier.

The airport, in contrast, welcomed more passengers on domestic flights and on international flights to destinations other than the U.S. in October.

Overall, on scheduled flights, YVR welcomed 2,243,765 passengers in October, it told BIV Monday afternoon. That is up 6.6 per cent from the 2,105,817 passengers it welcomed on those flights in October 2024.

The drag on those numbers was passengers boarding or disembarking flights to the U.S. There were only 454,849 of those people in October, versus 500,160 of those passengers in October 2024: a 9.1 per cent drop in that month year-over-year.

Airlines such as Air Canada and Flair have pivoted some capacity at YVR out of routes to U.S. destinations and toward more domestic flights, and flights to other international locations.

Domestic travellers are the biggest cohort at YVR, with 1,192,242 passengers either boarding or departing flights between YVR and other points within Canada in October. That number was up 9.1 per cent from the 1,092,897 passengers on those flights in October 2024.

The biggest jump in passengers at YVR in October came from flights to the Asia Pacific. There were 379,393 such passengers boarding or disembarking planes in October, up 19.3 per cent from the 317,901 such passengers in October 2024.

One change this year is that the numbers include twice-weekly China Eastern flights, as that airline resumed flights out of YVR in late September. It had halted flying to Vancouver when air travel virtually halted in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passengers on flights to and from Europe were also far more numerous at YVR in October than they were in October 2024. The airport welcomed 156,032 such passengers in October, up 12.7 per cent from 138,397 such passengers in October 2024.

The situation at YVR in October mirrored what was happening at other major Canadian airports, according to Statistics Canada.

It released data Monday morning showing that, in October, 1.3 million passengers were screened at Canadian airports for international flights to destinations outside the U.S. That was up by 12 per cent from the same month in 2024.

Conversely, passenger traffic to the U.S. in October 2025 decreased year-over-year for the ninth consecutive month, down 8.9 per cent, to 1.2 million, and was 5.7 per cent below the level in October 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of Canada's eight largest airports posted higher passenger volumes year-over-year, according to the national statistics gatherer.

Halifax's Robert L. Stanfield International Airport led the increases among all airports, with an 8.6 per cent gain over October 2024, Statistics Canada said.