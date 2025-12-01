Metro Vancouver News

Police release victim's identity in fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Murder victim identified

Photo: The Canadian Press Police have identified the man killed in a late-night shooting in Surrey, B.C., last week, in hopes of advancing the investigation into the death. Jaskaran Birring, of Chilliwack, is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (Mandatory Credit)

Police have identified the man killed in a late-night shooting in Surrey, B.C., last week, in the hope of advancing the investigation into the death.

Homicide investigators say 26-year-old Jaskaran Birring of Chilliwack had previous interactions with police and was "believed to be involved in the drug trade."

Birring was found by arriving officers with life-threatening injuries and police say he died despite life-saving measures.

Police say their early investigation suggests the shooting just before midnight on Friday was targeted and linked to organized crime, and a Dodge Ram pickup was found on fire about 15 minutes later not far from the crime scene.

Investigators are now asking anyone who may have witnessed anything or have video footage of the location where the truck was found, near 136 Street and 115 Avenue, to come forward.

The shooting was Surrey's sixth homicide of 2025.