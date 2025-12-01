Metro Vancouver News

Woman charged in alleged breach of Surrey, B.C., hospital's neonatal care unit

Photo: Surrey Police Police allege this woman breached the NICU at Surrey's hospital and touched multiple babies.

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a breach in the Surrey, B.C., hospital neonatal intensive care unit in October.

The Surrey Police Service says Lindsey Hirtreiter now faces three assault charges and remains in custody pending her appearance in court on Monday.

Police say the woman is accused of making contact with infants after gaining unauthorized access to the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

The service sent out photos of a suspect in the case last week, asking for the public's help in identifying the person believed to have entered the unit without permission on Oct. 28 at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

A publication ban has been placed on some aspects of the case.

Police say they are unable to provide additional information on the case, as it is now before the courts.