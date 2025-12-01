Metro Vancouver News

Britain's ugliest dog is coming to Vancouver for Fan Expo

Photo: Photos courtesy Fan Expo. Peggy the Hairless Pug, aka Dogpool, aka the ugliest dog in Britain, will be in Vancouver in 2026.

Doggone it, Fan Expo have gone and done it again.

They're bringing in a big star, who's among the smallest to walk the red carpet. But Peggy didn't get famous for her screen work at first.

She first came to attention as Britain's ugliest dog.

"Initially, the last-remaining pup of an accidental litter, Peggy was adopted by a loving family who soon discovered she had the perfect personality for Hollywood," reads a press release from Fan Expo.

Many here are likely to know her as a co-star to Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds in the film Deadpool and Wolverine, where she took on the role of "Dogpool."

"With her scruffy charm, one-eyed stare, and impeccable comedic timing, Peggy quickly became a fan favourite, proving that sometimes the best scene-stealers have four legs," reads the release.

Peggy the Hairless Pug, as she is known on Instagram, has been booked for photo ops and pawtographs at the 2026 Fan Expo. Portions of the proceeds from those will go to the BC SPCA.

Peggy is joining an already sizable roster at the three-day event, filled with film, comic book, video game, and other pieces of pop culture. Earlier this year, four of the actors (the four main hobbits) from the Lord of the Rings trilogy were announced.

Also booked are Kristin Kreuk and Tom Welling of Smallville-fame (which was shot here), Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Spike (aka James Marsters, and Ron Perlman who's credits include everything from Sons of Anarchy to Hellboy to Pacific Rim).

Fan Expo 2026

When: Feb. 14-16

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre - 1055 Canada Pl

Cost: Basic tickets start at $25 to get into the convention. Higher-level tickets and add-ons range up to $1,000.