Massive rock reef to give Lynn Creek's salmon a fighting chance

Photo: .Paul McGrath / North Shore News Neptune Terminals environmental manager Nora Romkema and North Shore Streamkeepers treasurer Glen Parker survey the mouth of Lynn Creek where an artificial rock reef is being created.

Lynn Creek just doesn’t behave the way she used to.

The fish-bearing body of water is home to every species of salmonid except sockeye, but none of them return in huge numbers.

As the North Shore has developed and industrialized, the creek has become the endpoint for mass amounts of stormwater and its banks have been armoured with boulders to prevent erosion. By the time water reaches the mouth at Burrard Inlet, the estuary is flowing faster than it would under natural conditions, and much faster than migrating salmon would prefer.

But a major project has now begun to establish a massive rock reef in the estuary, giving the fish a fighting chance at survival during critical periods of their lifecycle.

“We’re pretty excited,” said Glen Parker, treasurer with the North Shore Streamkeepers. “This is probably one of the biggest restorations that’s been done.”

Predatory behaviour

As salmon are transitioning from freshwater to seawater as juveniles, and again when they return as adults to their home streams to spawn, they need to regulate the amount of salt in their bodies.

That biological process takes time and it makes the fish slow and easy pickings for predators. If they’re in the brackish estuary, there’s probably no more dangerous period in their entire lifecycle.

“It’s like they have the flu, and you’ve got the cormorants that are on the Ironworkers Bridge, and you’ve got all the seals that concentrate there,” Parker said. “The predators are just sitting there, eating them as fast as they can possibly eat them, and the predators are there and in big numbers because the food is so easy to get.”

Having the rock reef in place will provide much needed shelter and help level the playing field.

“Lynn water now is going to have to go through that labyrinth of boulders and that will slow it down,” Parker said. “More of them get through and then we have higher survival rates on the salmon populations.”

Berthing process

The work is being funded entirely by Neptune Terminals, which is embarking on a major update of its own.

The terminal on Low Level Road is one of the main export facilities for potash, a fertilizer used to support agriculture around the world. Upwards of 6 million tonnes of potash per year are loaded at the terminal’s Berth 2 and sent to markets in Brazil, China, India, Malaysia and Indonesia. But the machinery and infrastructure at Berth 2 are 50 years old and reaching end of life.

“Neptune’s Berth 2 is the busiest potash berth in Canada. It’s an extremely important part of Canpotex’s supply chain,” said Megan Owen-Evans, the company’s president. “Were we not to replace them, we’d be in dire straits.”

They have dubbed the project B2D2 – short for Berth 2 Dumper 2.

Global demand for potash is only going up with new countries entering the market. Having a modernized facility is of national importance, Owen-Evans said.

“Potash is a significant commodity for Canada,” she said. “We are doing our part to maintain our assets and continue to be able to move and hopefully even increase volumes through Neptune.”

Under the Federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ laws, marine projects that do damage to the environment must be offset with restoration projects elsewhere.

Neptune approached the Streamkeepers, and the estuary project appeared to be a good fit. In 2020, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority updated its official land use plans specifying that Lynn Creek and its shores between the CN Rail line and the mouth of the creek would be for conservation purposes. The Streamkeepers assembled a group of stakeholders to come up with plans that would “maximize the ecological value.”

They produced a report with 18 potential shovel ready projects that could help make one of the North Shore’s mightiest waterways hospitable for salmon again, including the estuary project.

“It’s a very formal process. You should see the documents that Neptune had to go through in order to get this approval,” Parker said.

Both the B2D2 and Lynn Creek estuary projects have been through consultations with the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation), and cleared all of their regulatory hurdles.

But Neptune decided to scale back B2D2 to a more modest like-for-like replacement. It meant there would be far less work being done in the water and likely a lesser need for an offsetting project.

Still, they opted to go ahead with the Lynn Creek Estuary Project at the originally planned scale.

“Neptune does a lot of work in the community,” Owen-Evans said. “The reason we wanted to go ahead is it’s a benefit to the community. I think it’s work that we found really interesting.”

Neptune’s B2D2 project won’t start until June 2027 and will likely last a year. The Lynn Creek Estuary Project is already underway.

Barging in

Over the next three weeks, crews will be unloading four massive barge loads of boulders – some of them two metres in diameter – to create a rock reef. And UBC has partnered on the project to help re-establish a kelp forest at the mouth of the creek, “which probably hasn’t been there for 100 years,” Parker said.

Bull kelp provides even more idyllic habitat for many aquatic species, but it is notoriously finicky to reintroduce after it has been extirpated. UBC scientists harvested some of the surviving kelp from the floor of Burrard Inlet and cultivated more with similar genetics in hopes it will thrive again in water with similar salinity, current and depth.

It’s a particularly exciting thought, Parker said.

“[A kelp forest] is like a different world,” he said. “It’s one of the most magical places in the ocean.”

More than Lynn Creek’s salmonids, every fish that migrates to any of the tributaries up Burrard Inlet and Indian Arm – and there are a lot them – will benefit.

“They can rest and they can feed, and they can be away from the predators,” Parker said. “It’ll be very valuable.”

Parker is reluctant to put a number how much healthier the runs of salmon will be once the project is completed. Like most urban creeks, the Lynn and the waters that feed into it are liable to have hundreds of successful spawning pairs, not thousands.

But the Streamkeepers have every reason to keep their hopes up. In 2018, the group arranged with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority to build a small rock reef just off the observation deck in Harbourside Park.

“And it proved wildly successful. We, all of a sudden, had all kinds of different algae and kelp and marine life,” he said.

The new reef will be at least 20 times larger.

Putting equal effort and money into more remote creeks would probably yield better results in raw numbers, Parker said. But there is another less tangible value that Lynn Creek’s salmon have, he added. It happens every time someone walking the creeks spots a flicker of activity under the surface.

“We always argue, and many people would agree … that having those salmon in the urban environment and people being able to see them and be part of them is worth the extra effort and costs that it takes,” he said. “It’s how we connect people to nature.”