Metro Vancouver News

Man dead following late-night shooting in Surrey, police say

Killed in late-night shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

Surrey police say a man is dead after a late-night shooting in the city.

Police say officers responded to calls of a shooting before midnight on Friday, and when they arrived, officers found a male with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man died from his injuries despite life-saving measures.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Police say this is Surrey's sixth homicide of 2025.

Police say that although the motive of the shooting is still under investigation, the incident doesn't seem to be random or related to the ongoing series of extortions in Surrey.

Police are appealing for witnesses with information or video footage to contact IHIT.