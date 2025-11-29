Metro Vancouver News

21-year-old sentenced in Richmond court in high-end vehicle scam

Vehicle scammer jailed

Photo: Phot submitted. Shing Wai Wong was sentenced for his part in a scheme involving fraudulent bank drafts to buy high-end vehicles.

A 21-year-old man will spend 10 more months in jail for his part in a high-end vehicle fraud scheme in Richmond, Burnaby and Vancouver.

Shing Wai Wong was sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 26, in Richmond Provincial Court to two and a half years in jail. He has already spent nine months in jail for which he’ll receive a credit of 14.5 months.

He pleaded guilty in September to one charge of fraud over $5,000.

Wong, a Hong Kong citizen, came to Canada in early 2024 on a visitor’s visa.

The offences took place between March and April 2024 and were part of an “organized scheme specializing in fraudulent procurement and sale of motor vehicles and high-value items,” Crown prosecutor Darren Tam said in court on Wednesday.

This was done using identity theft, personation of identity theft victims, forged government documents and counterfeit monetary instruments, he added.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Wong took part in eight scams "at the direction of his co-accused Ka Tin Hong," and with up to 10 other accomplices and another co-accused. Hong's sentencing hearing continues in January and the other co-accused will be on trial next year.

The total loss in the scheme was more than $850,000, but Wong’s involvement resulted in losses of more than $250,000.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Wong was “recruited” by Hong and offered work to “’pass cheques,’ meaning he would give counterfeit banking cheques to other people," Tam said.

Furthermore, Wong was told by Hong that there were few risks, and Canadian law was “very lenient,” the Canadian legal system was “soft,” and, if caught, he was unlikely to face “serious consequences.”

Wong had looked up the difference between fraud under $5,000 and fraud over $5,000 on the Internet.

“He knew the conduct was criminal, he agreed to participate in the scheme,” Tam said, reading from the agreed statement of facts.

Wong was offered a room in a home on Livingstone Place in Richmond.

His role was to meet people who were selling cars and hand over counterfeit cheques to complete the purchase of “high-value items.” He also signed the ICBC transfer documents with falsified identification.

He proceeded to meet with the sellers of high-end cars and a Hermes handbag, each time handing over a fraudulent bank draft.

This included a Toyota Sienna, Mercedes C63, Range Rover, Audi A6, Lexus GX460, Mercedes C43, Toyota Corolla and a Hermes bag worth $20,000.

The cars were then registered under names of people who had been victims of identity theft.

The victim buyers would deposit the fraudulent bank draft, but later it would be reversed by their financial institutions, and they didn’t recover this money.

The vehicles were either sold to other victims or disposed of for money.

Wong’s defence lawyer Julia Hung noted Wong grew up in Hong Kong and was raised by his grandmother as his parents lived in Mainland China.

He had little to do with his parents and was sent to boarding school at the age of eight. He dropped out of school when he was 14 and started working.

Given COVID-19 and political tensions in Hong Kong, Wong came to Canada looking for a better life, Hung said, but he quickly ran out of money and maxed out his credit cards.

This was when he agreed to the fraudulent scheme.

Hung noted Wong only received a “nominal” fee for his part in the schemes, he was involved in the “less sophisticated side” of the crimes and was not the "mastermind" of the operation.

When he was arrested, he was cooperative and has been in custody since his arrest, she explained.

While at the Surrey Pre-Trial Centre, he completed some courses, for which he had to draw on help from his instructors and classmates due to his lack of language skills.

“It shows his dedication and commitment to improving things in his own life,” Hung said.

Wong has no criminal record in Canada nor in Hong Kong, and he will most likely be deported after his sentence.

In his sentencing, Justice Glenn Lee called the offences a “calculated and organized scheme to defraud.”

Aggravating circumstances, Lee said, were the “high-scale and major commercial fraud enterprise,” with the loss of $850,000, although Wong’s part involved $250,000. Lee said this was “still very significant.”

Furthermore, it was associated with a criminal organization.

Also aggravating is the number of victims, Lee said, and the emotional and financial impact on the victims.

“It has been a very traumatic and stressful experience for all of these victims,” Lee said.

However, mitigating circumstances include Wong’s guilty plea, his cooperation with the police and the fact he took full responsibility for his actions and involvement, Lee said.

“He has saved the court time and expense and the victims from reliving the trauma of the experience,” he added.

Lee also noted Wong is, at 21, a "young man" who struggled in school, dropping out at 14.

"(He's) basically been on his own since the age of 14," Lee said.

Wong’s co-accused Hong also pleaded guilty. His sentencing hearing began a week before Wong’s and will continue in January.

The third co-accused will be tried in June.

Wong was also sentenced on Wednesday for shoplifting in Vancouver in January to one day, to be served concurrently.