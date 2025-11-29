Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver real estate brokerage fined $150K for anti-money laundering violations

Photo: Google Street. The LeHomes Realty office in Burnaby.

Canada’s financial intelligence unit has fined a Vancouver real estate brokerage nearly $150,000 for anti-money laundering violations.

The penalties, which totalled $149,886, were issued to the numbered company 1135233 B.C. Ltd., also operating as LeHomes Realty Premier and whose parent company was previously investigated over claims of “shadow flipping.”

In a Nov. 20 summary, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (Fintrac) listed six violations under the country’s Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act.

In a “very serious” violation, Fintrac found LeHomes failed to report suspicious transactions, despite multiple indicators that showed reasonable grounds to suspect the transactions were related to money laundering or terrorist financing.

These indicators included activity inconsistent with the client's financial standing, clients attempting to conceal their name, and transactions involving countries with ongoing conflicts, weak money laundering or terrorist activity financing controls, and jurisdictions with highly secretive banking laws.

Fintrac’s summary did not name the countries.

LeHomes’s other violations—five classified as “serious” and one as “minor”—were connected to significant deficiencies in the firm's overall compliance program.

The company failed to appoint a responsible person with enough resources and knowledge to implement a compliance program. It was also found to have failed to:



develop and apply sufficient written compliance policies;



properly assess and document risk;



develop and maintain an ongoing compliance training program;



and keep complete records, including client identification information such as addresses or occupations.









This is not the first time LeHomes has been sanctioned for anti-money laundering violations. In 2022, Pan Pacific Platinum Real Estate Services Inc., doing business as LeHomes Realty, was penalized $282,397 for not complying with the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act.

Corporate records show Pan Pacific previously did business under the name New Coast Realty, a brokerage that was scrutinized by The Globe and Mail in 2016 when it exposed alleged “shadow flipping” activity.

The controversial practice involves a real estate agent securing a contract to buy a property from an original seller at a specific price.

Instead of completing the sale themselves or finding a true end buyer, the agent rapidly assigns the purchase contract to a new buyer, often multiple times, before the sale officially closed.

The property is then resold at a significantly higher price with each assignment, without disclosing the process to the seller.

The Real Estate Council of BC carried out an investigation into the allegations. But in August 2018, it determined there was “insufficient evidence to warrant disciplinary action” that the owner's training and the brokerage's practices put consumers at risk.

The council did, however, issue 10 fines and five suspensions against individuals licensed, or formerly licensed, at New Coast. Many more licensees at LeHomes have since been disciplined.

Also in 2018, corporate records show Pan Pacific changed its public face and began doing business under the name LeHomes.

LeHomes now has multiple offices around Metro Vancouver and currently lists hundreds of residential and commercial properties on its website.

The company did not respond to BIV's request to comment by the time of publication.

Fintrac said the penalties have been paid and the case is now closed.