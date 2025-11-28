Metro Vancouver News

Woman breaches B.C. hospital neonatal care unit, makes contact with three infants

Police seek baby toucher

Photo: Surrey Police Surrey Police are seeking this woman's identity.

Police in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after an unidentified woman gained access to a neonatal intensive care unit and made "skin-to-skin contact" with three babies before she was removed.

It happened on the morning of Oct. 28, when police say the woman gained access to the unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital and allegedly removed her shirt.

Police say she then made "skin-to-skin" contact with three infants in the unit before hospital security was alerted and removed the woman.

Investigating officers say they've been unsuccessful in identifying the suspect, described as a Caucasian woman with a heavy build and around 30-to-40 years old.

Police have released a photo of the suspect hoping to generate information for the investigation.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Surrey police.