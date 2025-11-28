Metro Vancouver News

'#MeowToo': B.C. judge tosses podcast defamation claim after cat's heat wave death

Photo: Larke Miller/Facebook. Vancouver comedian and actor Larke Miller had made comments about her experience at a Vancouver vet clinic on her true crime podcast #MeowToo.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has dismissed a defamation claim brought by a Vancouver veterinary clinic against a pet owner who criticized the clinic in a podcast after her cat died in a heat wave.

The dispute began when Larke Miller took her cat, Lily, to Atlas Animal Hospital and Emergency in Vancouver during a 2022 heat wave that affected southwest B.C.

Miller, a Vancouver comedian and actor, has performed notable standup routines on the Tonight Show and The Late Late Show, and at one point, guest-starred on the Netflix series Scaredy Cats—a children’s show involving witchcraft and talking animals.

During the heat wave, Miller thought her own animal was severely dehydrated. When she took Lily to Atlas, Miller told the receptionist and veterinarian that she wanted the cat to receive fluids for dehydration, according to the Nov. 26 ruling.

Miller told the court she was met by rude and inattentive treatment, and was told she would have to pay a $1,000 deposit to access a $30 assessment.

Before the cat would be seen, the receptionist then required her to sign an authorization form that stated she would pay between $1,600 and over $2,000 for various treatments, said Miller.

The cat was taken away and Miller was told she could not stay at the animal hospital, according to the ruling. Miller told the court that some time later, the clinic called her saying Lily was doing very poorly and that she should rush back.

On the way, another call came in: “Lily was dead despite the attempts of the veterinarian to revive her after she stopped breathing,” the ruling states.

Larke Miller says she produced the #Meowtoo podcast so people could speak out about experiences of animal abuse. | Submitted

Miller told the court there were no signs that Lily had been given an intravenous IV and no signs that a CPR apparatus had been used on her.

“Ms. Miller deposed that the final invoice she received did not list fluids and she believes that Lily was never given fluids,” wrote B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sharon Matthews in her ruling.

In a YouTube podcast titled “#MeowToo episode 1,” the pet owner details her experiences at the clinic, questioning its billing practices and the care her cat received without naming the attending vet.

She also criticized the B.C. College of Veterinarians for its alleged failure to regulate competence, in particular, the controversial regulatory history of the clinic’s principal vet Hakam Bhullar.

Bhullar and the Atlas clinic later brought a defamation claim against Miller. In response, Miller applied to strike the lawsuit under the Protection of Public Participation Act (PPPA), arguing the claim was a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP) designed to silence her expression on a matter of public interest.

In Wednesday's ruling, Matthews agreed the podcast related to a matter of public interest, as it involved veterinary competence and standard of care at a prominent clinic.

Matthews also ruled that Bhullar and the clinic failed to provide admissible evidence showing they suffered serious harm caused by the podcast.

The judge dismissed the claim against Miller and ordered Atlas and Bhullar to pay her legal costs.

In a statement to BIV, Larke said she was relieved the court affirmed her right of expression and hoped the decision would improve regulation of veterinary medicine in the province.

“This ruling is exactly why I created #MeowToo, so pet owners could speak openly about their experiences and push for better protections,” she said.

BIV reached out to Atlas for comment but has yet to receive a response.