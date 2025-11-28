287885
Richmond senior scammed of $37K by fake foreign official

Valerie Leung / Richmond News - Nov 27, 2025 / 6:16 pm | Story: 586479

Grandparents are being told to stay alert as scams targeting the senior population are becoming more prominent.

Richmond RCMP has received more reports of scams targeting seniors, following a script where suspects use "high-pressure tactics" to convince victims to send money to "help" a family member in trouble.

In a recent case, a scammer called the victim by phone and pretended to be an official from a foreign embassy, according to Richmond RCMP.

The suspect claimed to have the victim's grandson in custody and demanded urgent bail money of $37,000. The victim was instructed to hand over cash to a taxi or courier driver who would show up at their door.

Police said the victim found out it was a scam after handing over the money.

Those who believe they have been targeted by a scam are told to contact Richmond RCMP immediately.

Red flags to look out for in scams:


  • Scammers often create a sense of urgency, making you feel like you need to act fast

  • Emotional manipulation will be used by scammers, claiming a loved one is in trouble and needs your help

Here are tips to protect yourself from scams:


  • Do not be afraid to say "no" to the caller.

  • Call the person that a person says is in trouble to directly verify if the situation is real.

  • Never share personal details or banking information and don't send money to anyone who contacts you unsolicited.

  • Never send cash to strangers, especially by mail or by a third-party courier.

