Richmond senior scammed of $37K by fake foreign official

Photo: Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP. Richmond RCMP are warning of more scams targeting seniors.

Grandparents are being told to stay alert as scams targeting the senior population are becoming more prominent.

Richmond RCMP has received more reports of scams targeting seniors, following a script where suspects use "high-pressure tactics" to convince victims to send money to "help" a family member in trouble.

In a recent case, a scammer called the victim by phone and pretended to be an official from a foreign embassy, according to Richmond RCMP.

The suspect claimed to have the victim's grandson in custody and demanded urgent bail money of $37,000. The victim was instructed to hand over cash to a taxi or courier driver who would show up at their door.

Police said the victim found out it was a scam after handing over the money.

Those who believe they have been targeted by a scam are told to contact Richmond RCMP immediately.

Red flags to look out for in scams:



Scammers often create a sense of urgency, making you feel like you need to act fast



Emotional manipulation will be used by scammers, claiming a loved one is in trouble and needs your help



Here are tips to protect yourself from scams: