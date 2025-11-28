Metro Vancouver News

Cost for Vancouver's new PNE amphitheatre triples to $183.7 million

Amphitheatre cost soars

Photo: Photo Chung Chow/BIV. The new PNE Amphitheatre, as photographed this week, is still under construction and is scheduled to open in the spring of 2026.

The cost to build a covered 10,000-seat amphitheatre on the grounds of the Pacific National Exhibition has tripled since the council of the day in June 2021 approved a $64.8-million budget for the project.

Recently released documents from an in-camera meeting show the current council approved in May an increase of $46.16 million to complete construction of the open-air facility.

That increase was in addition to other top-ups made since the initial budget was set.

The total budget for the PNE Amphitheatre, which will replace an aging roofless amphitheatre, is now $183.7 million, according to information provided to BIV from the city’s communications department.

“Key factors that contributed to the final budget included market-driven cost escalation for materials and labour, challenging ground and soil conditions, global cost pressures affecting construction and upgrades to essential utilities and site-wide improvements,” the city said.

The city said the “final amphitheatre construction budget” was based on the completed tender pricing of the finalized drawings, and a target completion date of spring 2026, which will make it ready to host the “fan festival” for FIFA World Cup 2026.

“The target completion date was established so that the amphitheatre would be operational for the summer 2026 entertainment season, taking into account both PNE event revenues and the FIFA fan festival,” the city said.

'Sometimes get out of control'

The PNE operates Hastings Park on behalf of the City of Vancouver and is governed by a city council appointed board of directors. Coun. Mike Klassen is the current chair of the board.

Asked what residents should make of the increased budget, Klassen said: “I'm with the public on this one in the sense that these things sometimes get out of control.”

At the same time, he added, that he understood “the biggest factor” in increased costs and “hardest to determine” was the work required related to building the amphitheatre on challenging ground conditions.

“I gather that the ground at a certain level is completely fine and stable, but if you go down deep enough, you start to get into what I guess would amount to underground streams and the flow of water,” said Klassen, noting there was likely a traditional stream in the area at one point.

“My understanding is that was one of the driving factors in having to do a significant amount of additional construction work to shore that up.”

The roof at the new PNE Amphitheatre is believed to be the the largest free span timber roof structure in the world. Photo Chung Chow/BIV

Joe Jackson, The Pogues

Over the years, Klassen said, cost overruns have occurred on other significant projects, including Convention Centre West at Canada Place.

“Today, people really don't talk about those cost overruns,” he said. “They talk about what incredible events it hosts and how beautiful the building is — certainly on the inside — and a great place for major events and conferences to take place.”

Added Klassen: “I wish that these higher costs didn't happen [with the amphitheatre], but the decision was made to make this project happen, even though there were probably some kind of early signs that maybe the costs would be higher than they are. But I'm assured that this is where the line is drawn.”

Klassen said he expects the amphitheatre to be a revenue generator for the PNE and city and “eventually pay itself off.” He said the new venue will fill a gap between smaller concert halls and BC Place Stadium.

Klassen, a live music fan, recalls attending a Joe Jackson concert at the long-gone Expo 86 amphitheatre, which had a capacity of 4,500 people. The venue didn’t immediately close when Expo ended, and drew various acts thereafter, including The Pogues.

“When they knocked it down, I was so sad,” he said of the Expo amphitheatre. “I thought we should have been able to keep that but unfortunately a lot of those buildings were never meant to be there for the long term at Expo.”

'Spectacular outdoor music venues'

Both Klassen and Laura Ballance, a spokesperson for the PNE, pointed out the setting of the new theatre, with the North Shore mountains as a backdrop. The amphitheatre’s roof will be longer than the Richmond Oval and believed to be the largest free span timber roof structure in the world.

The amphitheatre, which was designed by Revery Architecture, is officially known as the Freedom Mobile Arch and Klassen said the facility will “probably be one of the most spectacular venues in the world.”

Ballance put it this way: “Ten years from now when people talk about spectacular outdoor music venues on the west coast of North America, they will talk about the Hollywood Bowl, they'll talk about The Gorge [in Washington State], and they'll talk about the Freedom Mobile Arch at the PNE.”

Added Ballance: “In music, we've seen the evolution where outdoors is everything. We’re in a region where we are very weather susceptible [to rain] every day of the year. That's just a fact in Vancouver. So being able to have a covered space that would allow us to be able to fill this venue and also support a number of different tiers of both music and arts and festival communities was really important. The roof is really important. It's going to be a spectacular piece.”

Ballance said there is a plan to host an inaugural event likely in the first week of June 2026 before preparing the venue for the FIFA fan festival. Seven World Cup soccer matches will be played at BC Place Stadium in June and July.